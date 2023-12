FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - The vehicle had rolled onto its roof.

Two people were found dead inside a rolled-over vehicle near E14510 Cty. Rd. D in Fall Creek. According to a news release, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash on Dec. 1 at about 11:24 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

