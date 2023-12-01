Altoona PD celebrates a local furry celebrity’s 4th birthday

A birthday celebration was held for a local therapy dog named "Donut"
A birthday celebration was held for a local therapy dog named "Donut"(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A police department celebrates a local celebrity’s birthday with grade school students.

The Altoona Police Department’s therapy dog and celebrity, Donut, has turned four years old.

His birthday was celebrated December 1st, at Altoona Elementary School, with an event called “Donuts with Donut.”

Altoona Police Sergeant, Timothy Peterson, said Donut has significantly impacted the community in a positive way.

“Seeing the kids interactions with him and their face light up just walking through the hallways, and everybody saying hi to Donut and petting him. He brings a calming presence, especially during testing times in high school. He brings a calming presence to the school, calming presence to our officers, and he’s just a great pup.”

Peterson said they plan to celebrate Donut’s fifth birthday in an even bigger way, next year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.
Structure fire in Eau Claire County
The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
The Department of Criminal Investigation, along with several other agencies, are investigating...
DCI investigating officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County
Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt following truck vs. semi crash in Buffalo County
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Eau Claire is open for business

Latest News

Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
The search continues for Stacy Shramek of Black River Falls.
The search continues for missing Black River Falls woman
Generic police lights
La Crosse man accused of possessing child pornography
Rep. Van Orden backs measure blocking funds to Iran
Rep. Van Orden backs measure blocking funds to Iran
A St. Paul man is killed after the vehicle he was driving slid into the ditch.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Croix County