Altoona PD celebrates a local furry celebrity’s 4th birthday

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A police department celebrates a local celebrity’s birthday with grade school students.

The Altoona Police Department’s therapy dog and celebrity, Donut, has turned four years old.

His birthday was celebrated December 1st, at Altoona Elementary School, with an event called “Donuts with Donut.”

Altoona Police Sergeant, Timothy Peterson, said Donut has significantly impacted the community in a positive way.

“Seeing the kids interactions with him and their face light up just walking through the hallways, and everybody saying hi to Donut and petting him. He brings a calming presence, especially during testing times in high school. He brings a calming presence to the school, calming presence to our officers, and he’s just a great pup.”

Peterson said they plan to celebrate Donut’s fifth birthday in an even bigger way, next year.

