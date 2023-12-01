Bird flu identified in commercial flock in Barron County

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing it has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock in Barron County.

According to a press release from the DATCP, the affected premises will not move poultry products, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Birds from the flock will not enter the food system, the press release says.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern.

