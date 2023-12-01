Black River Falls woman participates in a nationwide study of the cat and human bond

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cats are sometimes seen as standoff-ish and mean.

But a study done by the Pet Partners and Cat Person organizations wanted to fight the stereotype.

“We have so much research comparison in dogs and other animals, but we don’t have much about cats. There was discussion about a cat size. You know, they can fit in someone’s lap, they can be a little bit more snuggly. There was that really fun aspect that we talked about where people felt that cats were choosing them. We wanted to understand the relationships that people have with their cats. We asked people to describe their attachment with their cats to talk about how their cats impact their everyday life. And then we dove into understanding therapy cats in particular”, said Taylor Chastain Griffin, National Direct of AAI Advancement for Pet Partners.

The study focused mostly on how therapy cats benefit humans nationwide.

This was done through interviews and surveys with pet handlers and facilities that use therapy cats.

One of the 80 participants in the study was Kathy Hosler from Black River Falls who is a lover of all her many animals.

But she has a soft spot for her trained therapy cat Snickers.

“Snickers has been doing it since 2018. We go to hospitals in nursing homes. We do individual hospice care, in-home. He just knows how to give comfort when he purrs. He lowers blood pressure. I’ve seen somebody getting his blood pressure taken and let him pet the cat for a little while and then get it taken again. And yeah, it went down just because he was stroking the cat. He knows if somebody just wants him to lay on their bed and just be present in the room”, said Hosler from Kathy’s Animal Ark.

Hosler participated in this study to spread awareness to the need of therapy cats in her area. As Snickers is the only therapy cat in Black River Falls.

“A lot of people are cat people, but they only get to see dogs in a hospital or nursing home settings. It’s mostly just opening that door and raising that awareness that they do exist and that they can be really excellent workers and that people should use them for what they want”, said Hosler.

The results of the study reflect positively on the use of therapy cats.

“We found that therapy cats are making a huge difference in the places that they visit. They’re positively impacting people’s mental health, social connection. People engage with other humans more with therapy”, said Chastain Griffin.

Researchers of the study say that there is a need for therapy cats.

For more information on how to start that process, you can head to the Pet Partners website.

