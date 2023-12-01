Blackhawk helicopter lands at Chippewa Falls Senior High School

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Blackhawk helicopter landed in the practice field of the Chippewa Falls Senior High School on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

According to a press release from the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, the helicopter landed at 9:30 a.m., carrying Brigadier General May and Chief Workman.

The release says the purpose of the visit was to have a conversation about the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program.

The visit was coordinated by several Chi-Hi staff and community members, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.