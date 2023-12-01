Coca-Cola caravan visits Eau Claire
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holidays are filled with tradition and Coca-Cola has a tradition of its own.
In keeping with 26 years of tradition, Coca-Cola’s Holiday Caravan is making stops all across the country. This evening it rolled into Eau Claire.
People are still able to see the Christmas-themed semi-truck decked out in a holiday light display, grab a photo with Santa Claus, and sample Coca-Cola products tomorrow at the Walmart Supercenter from 12-3 p.m.
