Coca-Cola caravan visits Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holidays are filled with tradition and Coca-Cola has a tradition of its own.

In keeping with 26 years of tradition, Coca-Cola’s Holiday Caravan is making stops all across the country. This evening it rolled into Eau Claire.

People are still able to see the Christmas-themed semi-truck decked out in a holiday light display, grab a photo with Santa Claus, and sample Coca-Cola products tomorrow at the Walmart Supercenter from 12-3 p.m.

