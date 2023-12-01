CVRA celebrates Sun Country Airlines anniversary

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, marks a one-year relationship between Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and Sun Country Airlines.

The carrier is celebrating the one-year anniversary of serving the Eau Claire region, according to a press release from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

“Sun Country service offers the region a low-cost air service option,” Charity Zich, Airport Director, said. “The past 12-months have exceeded our expectations and the feedback we hear from travelers indicates the flight options are popular for year-round access to Sun Country destinations. We look forward to what the next year will bring as a Sun Country partner.”

In July of 2022, the United States Department of Transportation selected Sun Country Airlines to serve the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport through the Essential Air Service program, the press release says.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.
Structure fire in Eau Claire County
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Eau Claire is open for business
Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt following truck vs. semi crash in Buffalo County
A semi-truck hit a power pole, knocking down powerlines.
Semi hits power pole, powerlines knocked down

Latest News

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis.
CVRA to receive more than $1M in federal funding
Ambulance
1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Polk County
Shane Helmbrecht
Extradition of Shane Helmbrecht in progress
Blackhawk helicopter lands at Chi-Hi
Blackhawk helicopter lands at Chippewa Falls Senior High School