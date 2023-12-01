CVRA celebrates Sun Country Airlines anniversary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, marks a one-year relationship between Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and Sun Country Airlines.

The carrier is celebrating the one-year anniversary of serving the Eau Claire region, according to a press release from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

“Sun Country service offers the region a low-cost air service option,” Charity Zich, Airport Director, said. “The past 12-months have exceeded our expectations and the feedback we hear from travelers indicates the flight options are popular for year-round access to Sun Country destinations. We look forward to what the next year will bring as a Sun Country partner.”

In July of 2022, the United States Department of Transportation selected Sun Country Airlines to serve the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport through the Essential Air Service program, the press release says.

