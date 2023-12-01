CVRA to receive more than $1M in federal funding

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis.
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is announcing airports across Wisconsin will receive over $38 million in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades.

The funding for these projects comes from Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Grants, according to a press release from Senator Baldwin.

“Our Wisconsin airports are vital to our economy and way of life, connecting our communities, empowering tourism, and driving our local economies,” Senator Baldwin said. “Aging infrastructure can cause delays, jeopardize passenger safety, and negatively impact our economy and that is why I am thrilled to deliver this federal funding. These resources will help our airports across the state increase efficiency, improve safety, and ensure our airports can welcome new passengers for years to come.”

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire will receive $1,011,827, according to a press release.

Several additional area airports are set to receive funding. Additional information is available HERE.

