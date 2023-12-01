Dairyland Power Cooperative hosts roundtable with White House members

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dairyland Power Cooperative was awarded an almost $15 million grant through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Today, Dairyland collaborated with the Department of Commerce and the White House to host a roundtable discussion with federal officials.

“It’s a health care imperative. If you do telemedicine, you need to have access to high speed internet. It’s a business imperative. If you have a small business and you want to grow that business, you need it. It’s an educational imperative. Yes, children at home, you need it. We’re making sure through these grants and through these investments that we do exactly that,” says White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, Tom Perez.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves, says the Biden administration is trying to get the most bang for its buck out of all of these investments across the country.

“We have $50 billion. $50 billion sounds like a lot of money. But in the grand scheme of things, when you’re trying to invest in every part of the country to build high speed internet system, when you’re laying fiber optics, when you’re also making sure that people have access to digital training, those dollars have to have to be used effectively,” says Graves.

Dairyland applied for the grant in 2022 to support the communities served by its member cooperatives in rural Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

“I think our grant writing was particularly persuasive because it represented underserved communities that are suffering certain levels of equity problems. And what’s surprising about the nine counties is they have an average household income below the average in the United States,” says Dairyland Power Cooperative President and CEO, Brent Ridge.

Ridge says the issue of a lack of internet was exposed by COVID.

“Once we were in COVID and people were working from home, they needed to have education from home and they needed to have medicine and treatment from home that really exposed the the those big lacking broadband services in rural America,” says Ridge.

Through this grant, 240 miles of Dairyland’s transmission network will be retrofitted with optical ground wire during its tri-state fiber deployment project.

The majority of the fiber optic installation is expected to be completed within two years.

