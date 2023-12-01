DCI investigating officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County

TOWN OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County.

The DOJ says just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, a Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputy began pursuing a vehicle. The chase went into Chippewa County in the Town of Wheaton by the Highway 29 exit and 90th street.

The driver of the vehicle hit a dead end, turned around and crashed into a state patrol cruiser that was helping with the chase.

The DOJ says the driver was killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle has significant injuries and was taken to the hospital. The trooper in the cruiser was also hospitalized and later released.

The Department of Criminal Investigation, along with several other agencies, are investigating the incident.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.