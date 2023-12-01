Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Croix County
CYLON, Wis. (WEAU) - A St. Paul man is dead after the SUV he was driving slid into a ditch.
According to a release from the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, an SUV slid into a ditch in the 2300 block of Highway 63/64 in the Town of Cylon. Wis, early morning on Nov. 29. The driver, Darwin Maradiaga-Castellon of St. Paul, was given life-saving measures at the scene before being taken to Regions hospital by ambulance. He later died from his injuries.
The passenger, Wilmer Redondo-Reyes, also of St. Paul, had minor injuries.
Both men were wearing their seatbelts.
Icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
