Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Croix County

A St. Paul man is killed after the vehicle he was driving slid into the ditch.
A St. Paul man is killed after the vehicle he was driving slid into the ditch.(wjhg)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYLON, Wis. (WEAU) - A St. Paul man is dead after the SUV he was driving slid into a ditch.

According to a release from the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, an SUV slid into a ditch in the 2300 block of Highway 63/64 in the Town of Cylon. Wis, early morning on Nov. 29. The driver, Darwin Maradiaga-Castellon of St. Paul, was given life-saving measures at the scene before being taken to Regions hospital by ambulance. He later died from his injuries.

The passenger, Wilmer Redondo-Reyes, also of St. Paul, had minor injuries.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

Icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.
Structure fire in Eau Claire County
Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt following truck vs. semi crash in Buffalo County
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Eau Claire is open for business
A semi-truck hit a power pole, knocking down powerlines.
Semi hits power pole, powerlines knocked down

Latest News

Rep. Van Orden backs measure blocking funds to Iran
Rep. Van Orden backs measure blocking funds to Iran
Bird flu
Bird flu identified in commercial flock in Barron County
13 First Alert Forecast (12/01/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (12/01/23)
Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden backs measure blocking funds to Iran