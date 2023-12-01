ECASD holds school board information session

ECASD held an information session for people interested in becoming a candidate for the school...
ECASD held an information session for people interested in becoming a candidate for the school board.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members got the chance to learn more about the Eau Claire Area School Board at an information session this evening.

Every year the board holds a How to Run for School Board informational session for anyone interested in getting their name on the ballot.

There are two seats up for election this year. If more than four candidates announce their bid, a primary election will be held in February.

“You do get the opportunity to talk to people who are, you know, already on the school board and really get an idea of what it is that the school board does and how it reflects the community’s interests and vision for what kind of results we want for our students. So it’s an opportunity to find out what the board actually does and how you can be a part of it. If you have a heart and care for students in Eau Claire,” said Tim Nordin, President of the ECASD School Board.

Those interested in running have until Dec. 22 to collect signatures and declare their candidacy.

Learn more about how to join the ECASD School Board here.

