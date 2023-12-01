Extradition of Shane Helmbrecht in progress

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to information from Captain Holbrook at the Eau Claire County Jail, extradition of Shane Helmbrecht is in progress.

Holbrook says Helmbrecht is anticipated to be in custody at the Eau Claire County Jail within the next 24 hours. It’s anticipated that he will have an initial court appearance on Monday, Dec. 4 if the paperwork is ready to go by that date.

Holbrook adds that due to the high-profile nature of this case and security concerns involved in this matter, the Jail cannot release information of the transportation means or anticipated times that Helmbrecht will officially arrive at the Jail.

Helmbrecht is accused of killing his neighbor Jenn Ward in 2016 but was found not competent to stand trial.

He left a group home in Tomah in September and a bench warrant was issued for Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin.

