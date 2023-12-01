Gundersen Health System collects blankets for annual blanket drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System’s annual blanket drive is back for 2023.

The drive started on November 4th and will continue until December 15th.

The drive was started by the Gundersen Health System’s department of nursing.

“We started the blanket drive in 2006. This is our 16th year. Over the past 16 years now we’ve collected over 14,000 blankets. And so our goal this year is to get to a total of 15,000 over that time period. For this year, we’re looking to get an additional 650 to reach that goal,” says Gundersen department of nursing clinical manager, Erica Ericksen.

Ericksen says the department happily runs the drive every year.

“This is just such an awesome opportunity. As nurses, we want to take care of people. One of the ways to do that is to make sure that they have their basic needs met. Blankets are something that everyone needs. We’re just really excited to be able to provide blankets to the community members,” says Ericksen.

Local organizations that will benefit from the drive include La Crosse County Human Services, Bluff Country Family Resources, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., and the Salvation Army.

“Gunderson’s a great partner with us. They participate in a lot of our events. The blanket drive in and of itself, we think about as the temperatures are colder outside, the need increases for folks to stay warm. As we care for those that are the least fortunate among us, that’s how we’ll see success. It’s taking folks from a place of need to a place of resource,” says La Crosse County Salvation Army director of development, Michael Quam.

Ericksen says blankets are very easy to donate and very helpful to those that need them.

“I think the great thing about blankets is that they’re accessible for all sorts of people to donate. You can go to most stores, you can order online anywhere and bring those in. You know what a difference a blanket is going to make in someone’s life. It’s a tangible thing and it’s something that’s not cost prohibitive for people to donate,” says Ericksen.

The drive has received over 100 blankets so far.

If anyone would like to donate a new or hand quilted blanket to the drive you can drop it off in the drop box in the 1st floor lobby at the Onalaska clinic, or in the clinic or hospital lobby at the La Crosse clinic.

