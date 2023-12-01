Homicide suspect in custody in Chippewa County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend and stuffing her body in a suitcase in 2020 is now in custody in Chippewa County Jail.

On Nov. 30, Jose Dominguez-Garcia was returned to Chippewa County from Missouri where he was arrested. He is being held in Chippewa County Jail on charges related to the murder of Rosaly Rodriguez.

Dominguez-Garcia was arrested in Gladstone, Mo., last week after automated license plate readers detected a vehicle with stolen plates. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot and contacted the driver whom they eventually identified as Dominguez-Garcia.

Rodriguez, who was 24 and pregnant at the time of her reported disappearance, had been missing for nearly three months when her remains were found in a suitcase on an abandoned farm in the Town of Wheaton.

It took nearly another year for her to be positively identified.

Dominguez-Garcia is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse.

