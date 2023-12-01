Homicide suspect in custody in Chippewa County

Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia is wanted for the 2020 murder of Rosaly Rodriguez.
Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia is wanted for the 2020 murder of Rosaly Rodriguez.(Courtesy: Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend and stuffing her body in a suitcase in 2020 is now in custody in Chippewa County Jail.

On Nov. 30, Jose Dominguez-Garcia was returned to Chippewa County from Missouri where he was arrested. He is being held in Chippewa County Jail on charges related to the murder of Rosaly Rodriguez.

Dominguez-Garcia was arrested in Gladstone, Mo., last week after automated license plate readers detected a vehicle with stolen plates. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot and contacted the driver whom they eventually identified as Dominguez-Garcia.

Rodriguez, who was 24 and pregnant at the time of her reported disappearance, had been missing for nearly three months when her remains were found in a suitcase on an abandoned farm in the Town of Wheaton.

It took nearly another year for her to be positively identified.

Dominguez-Garcia is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse.

More on the story:
2020 Wisconsin homicide suspect arrested in Missouri
Man wanted in Chippewa County murder case arrested in Missouri
Charges filed against Chippewa County homicide suspect
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
More details on Chippewa County homicide released, possible first name of victim listed

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Mall area expected to get busy with new restaurant opening
Rice Lake barn fire
Several animals killed in Rice Lake barn fire
The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home

Latest News

How to harvest your holiday tree from state forests for just $5
Kathy Hosler of Black River Falls participated in a nationwide study of the cat and human bond.
Black River Falls woman participates in a nationwide study of the cat and human bond
The portion of Rock Creek behind Anthony Acres Charter School in Eau Claire County, WI
Students propose ways to make Rock Creek more appealing
Kwik Trip joins several others in recalling certain cantaloupe products in light of an ongoing...
Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups, trays due to potential salmonella contamination