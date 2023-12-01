Interview: Harvest of the Month-Broccoli

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In our Harvest of the Month, Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a festive recipe for a festive vegetable, broccoli.

BROCCOLI SAUTE WITH CRANBERRIES

1 lb. Broccoli (cut into small florets – peel the stalks and cut into ½ in pieces.

1 tbsp Olive oil

2 Garlic cloves (sliced)

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Pepper

1 tbsp. Lemon juice

¼ cup Dried cranberries

¼ cup Walnuts or other nuts chopped (optional)

2 Tbsp. Feta or blue cheese crumbles

Method: In a large skillet, over medium heat, add olive oil and garlic. Cook the stalks for a few minutes then add the broccoli florets. Season with salt and black pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of water, cover the skillet and cook on low for 3 to 4 minutes. Check to ensure the stalks (stems) are tender. If not, cook uncovered for another 2 minutes. Add the cranberries and walnuts (or other nuts). Drizzle with lemon juice. Toss with dried cranberries. Sprinkle with feta cheese or blue cheese. Taste and adjust seasoning adding a pinch of salt and black pepper as needed. Pro tip – Avoid cooking broccoli covered for more than 4 minutes because it may lose its bright green color and become too soft.

