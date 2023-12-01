Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home

Firefighters rescued a frightened kitten stranded on the median wall of Interstate 285.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along Interstate 285 this week and has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to...
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.
Structure fire in Eau Claire County
Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt following truck vs. semi crash in Buffalo County
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Eau Claire is open for business
A semi-truck hit a power pole, knocking down powerlines.
Semi hits power pole, powerlines knocked down

Latest News

The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in...
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug - clipped version
The Department of Criminal Investigation, along with several other agencies, are investigating...
DCI investigating officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County
Rep. Max Miller of Ohio said his family's support for the campaign of Santos cost them dearly....
Rep. Miller accuses George Santos of stealing thousands from him and his mother