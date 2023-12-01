Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups, trays due to potential salmonella contamination

Kwik Trip joins several others in recalling certain cantaloupe products in light of an ongoing salmonella outbreak.(Courtesy: USDA | MGN)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The retailer joins several others in recalling certain cantaloupe products in light of an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

In a news release from Nov. 27, Kwik Trip has recalled some of its TruFresh cantaloupe products. These products include six-ounce mixed fruit cups, six-ounce cantaloupe cups, and 16-ounce fruit trays with sell-by dates falling between Nov. 4 and Dec. 3.

Retailers included in this recall are Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in several midwest states, including Wisconsin.

There have been no reported illnesses from these specific fruit cup and tray products as of Nov. 27.

In total, 10 people in Wisconsin have gotten sick as a result of this outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has additional concerns about this outbreak because the illnesses have been severe, with more than half being hospitalized. People in both long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick.

More outbreaks of salmonella have prompted the CDC to urge additional caution as consumers head into, and host, holiday gatherings. It urges consumers to not eat or serve cantaloupe if they don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used.

To learn more about the outbreak, visit the Food Safety Alert issued by the CDC.

