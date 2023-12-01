La Crosse man accused of possessing child pornography

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 28-year-old Donovon Lynghamer is charged with five charges of possession of child pornography.

The complaint says an investigator found what they believe to be hundreds to thousands of images of child porn on Lynghamer’s phone.

According to the complaint, Lynghamer was criminally charged prior with multiple counts of Arson. During this investigation, Lynghamer’s phone was confiscated and searched.

Court records show a court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2023.

