Rep. Van Orden backs measure blocking funds to Iran

Van Orden
Van Orden(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s House members were divided in their votes.

Republicans Derrick Van Orden and Tom Tiffany voted against removing George Santos from office.

Two other republicans, Glenn Grothman and Bryan Steil voted with Democrats to remove him. Van Orden, meanwhile, is supporting a bipartisan measure that would block funds to Iran.

The No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act would prevent Iran from accessing $6 billion the U.S. transferred as part of a prisoner swap earlier this year.

Van Orden says he supports blocking funding to Iran to protect the United States and its allies, adding Iran has a hand in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“They’re responsible for the deaths of thousands of American citizens directly. They’re responsible for funding Hamas. They invaded Israel on October 7th and killed the equivalent of 50,000 Americans citizens,” Van Orden said.

The No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act passed a House vote Thursday, 307-119.

It now heads to the senate floor.

