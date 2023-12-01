The search continues for missing Black River Falls woman

The search continues for Stacy Shramek of Black River Falls.
The search continues for Stacy Shramek of Black River Falls.
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The kayak she was traveling in was found overturned on the banks of the Black River.

53-year-old Stacy Shramek has been missing since Nov. 23. Initial reports detailed in the news release below show that she left a home on Roosevelt Road between 2:00-2:30 p.m. in a kayak. She was seen traveling north on the Black River around 3:15 p.m. that day.

The kayak was found overturned and empty on the banks of the Black River north of the home.

Land, water and infrared drone searches were done. Initial search operations ended at 1:13 a.m. on Nov. 24, but the search for her and the investigation into her disappearance have continued every day since the initial report was received.

The search is ongoing.

If you have any information on Stacy’s whereabouts, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Officer at 715-284-5357 or 715-284-9009.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by using P3tips.com or by calling 800-228-3203.

The full release is available below.

