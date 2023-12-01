Search of home in Vernon County leads to drug arrests

Mark Mc Kibbin (left) Melinda Stalsbergof (right)
Mark Mc Kibbin (left) Melinda Stalsbergof (right)(COURTESY: VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are in custody following a search of a home in Vernon County.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 30, 2023, around 2:00 p.m., authorities searched a home on Mc Kibbin Lane, rural Westby, WI, in the town of Jefferson.

The press release says authorities found and seized 47 grams of methamphetamine, several baggies of suspected fentanyl, and cash.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Mark Mc Kibbin of rural Westby, Wis. and 36-year-old Melinda Stalsbergof Viroqua, Wis.

Mc Kibbin was booked into the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on the suspicion of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 10-50 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stalsberg was booked into the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on the suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 3-10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Mc Kibbin and Stalsberg will be held pending a bail hearing in Vernon County Circuit Court, according to the press release.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608- 637-8477 or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com. Callers or persons submitting tips to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.

