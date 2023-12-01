SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 30th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter sports are beginning to get into full swing in Western Wisconsin.

In prep boys hockey, Chippewa Falls squared off with Hudson, River Falls battled Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie took down Rice Lake, and Eau Claire North fell to New Richmond.

In prep boy’s basketball, Fall Creek hosted Durand-Arkansaw and Chippewa Falls traveled to Stevens Point.

On the mats, Chippewa Falls took down Eau Claire Memorial as part of a three-way dual meet also with Sparta and Westby.

UW-Eau Claire’s Carolyn Shult earned WIAC runner of the year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Mall area expected to get busy with new restaurant opening
The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
Rice Lake barn fire
Several animals killed in Rice Lake barn fire
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Eau Claire is open for business

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
UW-Eau Claire men's and women's hockey teams prepare for a busy December slate of games.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 29th
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
Eau Claire North boys hockey celebrates a goal against Rice Lake.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 28th