SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 30th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter sports are beginning to get into full swing in Western Wisconsin.

In prep boys hockey, Chippewa Falls squared off with Hudson, River Falls battled Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie took down Rice Lake, and Eau Claire North fell to New Richmond.

In prep boy’s basketball, Fall Creek hosted Durand-Arkansaw and Chippewa Falls traveled to Stevens Point.

On the mats, Chippewa Falls took down Eau Claire Memorial as part of a three-way dual meet also with Sparta and Westby.

UW-Eau Claire’s Carolyn Shult earned WIAC runner of the year.

