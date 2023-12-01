Spreading awareness on World AIDS Day

By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - December 1st is World AIDS Day, a day to raise awareness of AIDS-related diseases.

Since the HIV/AIDS pandemic in 1988, December 1st has been dubbed as World AIDS Day.

The disease is caused by HIV, which, if left untreated, will eventually turn into AIDS.

According to the Eau Claire Health Department, as of 2022, more than seven thousand people in Wisconsin are living with HIV.

Nurse Practitioner, Abby Hinz, said one’s sexual health is just as important as their regular health, and should get tested if they believe they have a sexually transmitted infection.

“Feeling confident and comfortable and getting tested for HIV and other STI’s is really important. Having open conversations with your provider about these things and then also with your partners and having those open, honest conversations is the best way for people to protect themselves and make sure that they’re staying healthy.”

Hinz said symptoms of HIV are similar to those of the flu, like a fever, chills, rash, even swollen lymph nodes, and many more.

Hinz said it’s important to get tested if there are any concerns.

