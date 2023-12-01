Structure fire in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Township, Rock Creek, and Eleva Fire Departments are working to put out a structure fire on Balsam Road south of Eau Claire.

The fire is currently contained to a multiple-story building on Balsam Road. The building has collapsed due to the fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 9 p.m.

What caused the fire or if anyone was inside is unknown.

The road in the area is closed off as crews continue working to put out the fire.

Fire departments work to put out a structure fire south of Eau Claire. (WEAU)

