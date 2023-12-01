Structure fire in Eau Claire County

Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.
Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Township, Rock Creek, and Eleva Fire Departments are working to put out a structure fire on Balsam Road south of Eau Claire.

The fire is currently contained to a multiple-story building on Balsam Road. The building has collapsed due to the fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 9 p.m.

What caused the fire or if anyone was inside is unknown.

The road in the area is closed off as crews continue working to put out the fire.

