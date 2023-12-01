Students propose ways to make Rock Creek more appealing

The portion of Rock Creek behind Anthony Acres Charter School in Eau Claire County, WI
The portion of Rock Creek behind Anthony Acres Charter School in Eau Claire County, WI(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Behind a school on Highway 37 in Eau Claire County is a creek that needs a touch up.

50 students have been working in teams since early September to propose 20 different projects.

Their goal is to have more community members in the Chippewa Valley visit the portion of Rock Creek that sits on school property.

“We plan to do this because not a lot of people use the south side of our forest. And we have a really beautiful field,” said Sadie Negus, a junior at Anthony Acres Charter School.

She is working on a plastic flower bed that would join other art installations along the trails leading to the water. There was also a reason why she choose not to plant living flowers.

“Considering they would die out from the cold,” said Negus.

Mattie Kleven is also a junior at the school, and she is proposing a bat box.

“Four species are endangered and four are being monitored. So by installing these bat boxes, we’d really be able to to help out the species and help out just extend our schools biodiversity,” said Kleven.

A main priority for the overall project though, is accessibility.

“Big thing that our students realized is like our trail system could be improved,” said Paul Richards, a co-lead advisor.

Aside from the trails, he said there is more of the land people could better enjoy.

“They wanted to create a boardwalks or bridges to be able to give our community the opportunity to explore the wetlands and see some of the beautiful wildlife out there,” said Richards.

All in all, he is just excited the students are going all in. He said they are even volunteering their summer breaks because they wish to work on their projects.

“I feel like so many times are sometimes, at least in my past years of teaching, it’s like a project ends and they’re just like, I’m done. But our students are thinking ahead to how can I actually make this work?” said Richards.

Of course, the proposals would have to be approved.

Once approved, the projects could go on to the fundraising phase.

How the projects will be picked depends on community input.

An event to showcase the proposals was set for Thursday afternoon, but is now postponed for Friday afternoon due to a power outage.

Staffers at Anthony Acres Charter School said everyone is welcome to come out and check out what the students are proposing.

There will be surveys conducted at the showcase.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Mall area expected to get busy with new restaurant opening
Rice Lake barn fire
Several animals killed in Rice Lake barn fire
The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home

Latest News

How to harvest your holiday tree from state forests for just $5
Kathy Hosler of Black River Falls participated in a nationwide study of the cat and human bond.
Black River Falls woman participates in a nationwide study of the cat and human bond
Kwik Trip joins several others in recalling certain cantaloupe products in light of an ongoing...
Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups, trays due to potential salmonella contamination
Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia is wanted for the 2020 murder of Rosaly Rodriguez.
Homicide suspect in custody in Chippewa County