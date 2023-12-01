Students propose ways to make Rock Creek more appealing

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Behind a school on Highway 37 in Eau Claire County is a creek that needs a touch up.

50 students have been working in teams since early September to propose 20 different projects.

Their goal is to have more community members in the Chippewa Valley visit the portion of Rock Creek that sits on school property.

“We plan to do this because not a lot of people use the south side of our forest. And we have a really beautiful field,” said Sadie Negus, a junior at Anthony Acres Charter School.

She is working on a plastic flower bed that would join other art installations along the trails leading to the water. There was also a reason why she choose not to plant living flowers.

“Considering they would die out from the cold,” said Negus.

Mattie Kleven is also a junior at the school, and she is proposing a bat box.

“Four species are endangered and four are being monitored. So by installing these bat boxes, we’d really be able to to help out the species and help out just extend our schools biodiversity,” said Kleven.

A main priority for the overall project though, is accessibility.

“Big thing that our students realized is like our trail system could be improved,” said Paul Richards, a co-lead advisor.

Aside from the trails, he said there is more of the land people could better enjoy.

“They wanted to create a boardwalks or bridges to be able to give our community the opportunity to explore the wetlands and see some of the beautiful wildlife out there,” said Richards.

All in all, he is just excited the students are going all in. He said they are even volunteering their summer breaks because they wish to work on their projects.

“I feel like so many times are sometimes, at least in my past years of teaching, it’s like a project ends and they’re just like, I’m done. But our students are thinking ahead to how can I actually make this work?” said Richards.

Of course, the proposals would have to be approved.

Once approved, the projects could go on to the fundraising phase.

How the projects will be picked depends on community input.

An event to showcase the proposals was set for Thursday afternoon, but is now postponed for Friday afternoon due to a power outage.

Staffers at Anthony Acres Charter School said everyone is welcome to come out and check out what the students are proposing.

There will be surveys conducted at the showcase.

