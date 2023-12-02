Altoona hosts annual Breakfast with Santa

Those around the Chippewa Valley were invited to participate in Altoona's annual Breakfast...
Those around the Chippewa Valley were invited to participate in Altoona's annual Breakfast with Santa event(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Holiday cheer spread throughout Altoona Saturday morning with their annual Christmas event.

Altoona Parks and Recreation hosted “Breakfast with Santa,” where kids of all ages celebrated the Christmas season by enjoying food, and a visit from Santa, himself.

Recreation Supervisor, Erin Turner, said the event is perfect for all ages, and kids can even sit on Santa’s lap and share their Christmas wishes.

“The purpose is for families and kiddos to have the opportunity to come and see Santa and to be able to tell him what’s on their Christmas list, to be able to take that picture with him and to just have a fun family event.”

More holiday fun will be coming to the River Prairie Park in Altoona, in the evening of Sunday, December 3rd.

Festivities for the annual Holiday Glow Tree lighting will kick off at 5:45 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Criminal Investigation, along with several other agencies, are investigating...
DCI investigating officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
Mark Mc Kibbin (left) Melinda Stalsbergof (right)
Search of home in Vernon County leads to drug arrests
Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.
Structure fire in Eau Claire County

Latest News

A parade of cyclists rode through downtown for the annual Santa Cycle Rampage
Over one hundred Santas participate in Santa Cycle Rampage in Eau Claire
Over 1,100 registrants took their photos with Santa this year at the Madison Children's Museum.
“Representation Matters:” photos with Black Santa event has record-breaking year
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP...
Wisconsin Senate Democrats choose Hesselbein as new minority leader
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2