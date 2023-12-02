Altoona hosts annual Breakfast with Santa

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Holiday cheer spread throughout Altoona Saturday morning with their annual Christmas event.

Altoona Parks and Recreation hosted “Breakfast with Santa,” where kids of all ages celebrated the Christmas season by enjoying food, and a visit from Santa, himself.

Recreation Supervisor, Erin Turner, said the event is perfect for all ages, and kids can even sit on Santa’s lap and share their Christmas wishes.

“The purpose is for families and kiddos to have the opportunity to come and see Santa and to be able to tell him what’s on their Christmas list, to be able to take that picture with him and to just have a fun family event.”

More holiday fun will be coming to the River Prairie Park in Altoona, in the evening of Sunday, December 3rd.

Festivities for the annual Holiday Glow Tree lighting will kick off at 5:45 P.M.

