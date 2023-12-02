Check out the Seasonal Train Exhibit at the L.E Phillips Memorial Public Library!

Seasonal Train Exhibit
Seasonal Train Exhibit
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children in the community chugged along for a day full of trains and holiday fun.

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library showcased a seasonal train exhibit operated by the Standard Gauge Module Association.

The exhibit included Eau Claire landmarks and 3 tracks with operating trains moving throughout the little makeshift town.

The conductor of the trains, Chuck Lindvig, says he was delighted to see all the smiling faces.

“You know, many kids today really have never been on a train. That’s kind of a new experience. And of course, anything that moves and has flashing lights and makes noise and bells and so forth, that’s a big deal. So it’s a toy that’s really kind of come to life.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. The trains will be running till December 30th.

