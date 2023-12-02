A comfortable weekend with light snow expected

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - December is kicking off the way November ended: dry and mild. Temperatures won’t change much this weekend, but a weak disturbance will bring us some light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Weekend Planner (WEAU)

Saturday will be cloudy and chilly to start. Temperatures are in the upper-10s to low-20s early in the morning, but should rise fairly quickly. Eventually we will rise back into the upper-30s for highs. Cloud cover is abundant, but a few breaks in the clouds Saturday afternoon are possible. Also into Saturday night, cloud cover remains. Winds shift to the southeast and will increase a little bit. But more noteworthy, the chance of snow will increase after midnight. A detached part of a storm system coming out of the Rocky Mountains will bring in snow showers from south to north. Not much is expected in terms of accumulation, mainly around an inch. Less the further north and west you go, maybe a little bit more to our south and east.

Day Planner Saturday (WEAU)

Sunday morning, snow showers linger for a little bit, but should start to dissipate by around mid-morning. After that, Sunday will just be a cloudy, gloomy day with highs in the mid-30s. Still just a notch above average, but that will feel a bit chilly as we go into next week! Because temperatures will continue to increase through the week, reaching into the mid to upper-40s by Thursday. Overall the forecast is looking dry with ample sunshine, but there are some uncertainties, as multiple disturbances will be passing close to the area. Some could squeeze out a few rain or snow showers, but the uncertainties are simply too great for right now.

