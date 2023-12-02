DNR urging people to be safe around ice this winter

DNR urging safety around ice this winter
DNR urging safety around ice this winter
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State DNR officials are urging everyone to be safe on and around water this winter, and to remember that no ice is safe ice.

Officials say frigid overnight temperatures sometimes leave a thin layer of ice on small bodies of water, but that ice is not strong enough to support the weight of a person or machine.

The DNR says, if you want to know the status of the ice on a certain body of water, call your local fishing clubs, bait shops, or outfitters because the DNR does not keep track of ice conditions.

They also urge everyone to keep life jackets packed if they plan on going out onto the ice this winter.

