Light snow and minor accumulations possible tonight with a seasonable end to the weekend

The first weekend of December started off with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures made it into the upper 30s and around 40 in the Chippewa Valley while overcast skies kept things slightly cooler in our southern counties. Low-level stratus clouds have now taken hold over Western Wisconsin this evening as a broad upper trough continues to move over the Great Plains with a surface storm system taking shape well to our southwest. This will track northeastward through the Mid-Mississippi Valley tonight, bringing increasing chances for light snow to parts of the area. The snow is forecast to overspread areas south and east of Eau Claire around midnight or after with scattered snow showers possible for points northwest. Given that temperatures will slowly be falling into the low 30s, there have been indications for the possibility of freezing drizzle or a wintry mix at times later tonight, especially in the Chippewa Valley. Slick spots are likely in places overnight, so keep that in mind if you’ll be out on the roads at all. As low pressure slowly departs to the east and northeast tomorrow morning, snow showers may linger on the backside before we dry out in the afternoon with cloudy skies. When all is said and done, slushy accumulations between a dusting up to an inch will be possible for most of Western Wisconsin. Further south/east, slightly higher amounts of 1-3″ are likely. Highs to close out the weekend will top out in the mid-30s.

Light snow moves in tonight with minor accumulations likely (WEAU)

Snow tapers off Sunday as low pressure exits with lingering cloud cover (WEAU)

Dry weather will kick off the first full week of the month as we await the arrival of a clipper-type low pressure system from the northwest. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures reaching up around 40 in light south-southwest flow. Meanwhile Monday night, the low will push into and through Wisconsin to the southeast, bringing another chance for light snow across the area. Snow totals should remain minor with quiet conditions quickly returning Tuesday as skies stay mostly cloudy for most of the day. Winds will shift out of the north and northwest with highs near average in the upper 30s. By Wednesday, we’ll get into southerly return flow on the backside of a high pressure system moving south of the state. In response, temperatures will start to climb again with highs back around 40 under partly sunny skies. Thursday looks to be the mildest day out of the extended forecast as we find ourselves underneath a warm front to the east and northeast with an upper-level ridge also moving over the region. It will be unseasonably warm with temperatures heading for the upper 40s, even low 50s for some of our southern counties! A cooling trend returns on Friday, however, as a cold front moves through at night with an upper trough beginning to carve out to the west. Temperatures will drop slightly into the low 40s with more dry weather expected.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.