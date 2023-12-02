Over one hundred Santas participate in Santa Cycle Rampage in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a festive spectacle that brought holiday cheer to the heart of Eau Claire, cyclists took to downtown streets in the fun display of Christmas spirit.

Volume One and CORBA’s annual Santa Cycle Rampage took place on December 2nd.

Pedaling through the city dressed in Santa suits and other festive costumes, the jolly parade of bikers said they were ready to turn heads and spread joy.

Starting in Haymarket Plaza with music, a costume contest, and other festivities taking place before the Santa Cyclists rode their way through downtown, the UW-Eau Claire campus, and ending back in the plaza.

Vice President of CORBA, Jon Olstadt, said his favorite part is the comradery and spreading cheer to those who see them.

Olstadt said the event keeps growing every year.

“It’s just about community, it’s social connection. Just to have everyone be aware of how big the bike community is and what’s going on. And also to have folks think about joining the organizations, and getting involved with making trails a reality here in Eau Claire.”

Olstadt said over 100 people joined this year’s Santa Cycle Rampage, and he hopes next year will be even bigger.

The event is free and open to everyone who loves to get outside and be active.

