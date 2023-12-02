“Representation Matters:” photos with Black Santa event has record-breaking year

Over 1,100 registrants took their photos with Santa this year at the Madison Children's Museum.
Over 1,100 registrants took their photos with Santa this year at the Madison Children's Museum.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Progress Center for Black Women is celebrating its 5th year of its photos with Santa event.

This milestone event, in collaboration with the Madison Children’s Museum, featured the beloved Black Santa portrayed by community leader Anthony Cooper.

“Part of the reason that we wanted to have a Black Santa is because, again, kids can have this opportunity, not only black kids, but kids period to have this opportunity. But especially for black kids,” Progress Center for Black Women’s Founding CEO Sabrina Madison said. “So over and over again, we always hear ‘this is really, really dope’ because they’ve never met a black Santa.”

In just five years, the Progress Center for Black Women has transformed its annual Photos with Santa event into a cherished Madison tradition. Starting with 225 attendees in 2018, this free community celebration has grown to 1,100+ registered participants in 2023. The event was open to families who just wanted to walk up and take photos as well.

“Representation matters,” Madison said. “Cause it’s about normalizing a black person in that role as Santa too because often times when you’re going to see Santa, Santa is normally a heavier set white guy with a big beard. I didn’t even get a picture with black Santa when I was a kid.:

Madison said it’s also about normalizing a black person as Santa for kids who are also not black.

“It’s also just about normalizing the process for everyone,” she said.

Families had access to the museum and photos with Santa for free on Saturday.

