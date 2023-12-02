A seasonable weekend ahead as chances for light snow develop Saturday night

It was a seasonable start to December as clouds and sun mixed at times with afternoon highs climbing into the mid and upper 30s. Mid and high clouds are in the area this evening as a storm system moves to our south, while high pressure sits nearby to the west. A broad upper trough will be moving into the Great Plains with thickening cloud cover expected overnight. That said, the Northern Lights are making a strong appearance tonight for those of you interested in catching a glimpse of them. Be sure to look to the northern sky, of course, and get away from city lights. You’ll want to find a dark location for the best viewing. Winds will be light to calm from the east-northeast with temperatures cooling into the upper teens and low 20s. The weekend will start off on a dry note as surface high pressure departs to the northeast while the upper trough draws closer from the west. We’ll have more clouds than sun throughout the day with highs topping out in the upper 30s.

High pressure moves away as a storm system develops to the south (WEAU)

Going into tomorrow night, the trough will make its arrival with a surface storm system lifting through Missouri to the northeast. Clouds will stick around with a chance of light snow developing overnight. The best opportunity to see widespread snow will be south and east of Eau Claire, but it remains possible in the Chippewa Valley. Any snow showers should taper off early Sunday morning with accumulations between a dusting up to an inch possible for most of the area. It won’t be much, but some slick spots certainly cannot be ruled out, so keep that in mind. The weekend will finish out with a cloudy sky and temperatures around average in the mid-30s. On Monday, temperatures will top out around 40 with sun and clouds as we watch a clipper-type system work in from the northwest. This is forecast to build into and through Wisconsin at night with another round of light snow possible. It will exit early Tuesday morning with clouds giving way to some sunshine as highs rise into the mid and upper 30s with breezy north and northwest winds. From there, the big weather story will be a warm up through Thursday as an upper-level ridge begins to move over the Central United States with southerly flow. After climbing up to 40 Wednesday, we’ll be turning unseasonably warm on Thursday as temperatures reach the upper half of the 40s to around 50 for some locations.

