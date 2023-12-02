SportScene 13 for Friday, December 1st (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A full night of winter prep sports highlighted by action on the hardwood.

In prep girls basketball, Eau Claire North hosts Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial travels to Hudson, Chippewa Falls battles Rice Lake, and Altoona takes on Osceola.

On the boys slate of games, Eau Claire Memorial looks to stay unbeaten against D.C. Everest, and Eau Claire Regis faces La Crosse Aquinas.

On the ice rink, RAM hockey plays host to the Burnett Blizzard, ECA Stars face off with Medford, and the CFM Sabers takes on Northland Pines.

Finally, Wisconsin battles Miami in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

