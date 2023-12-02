Suspicious activity reported near school in Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - It’s reported a male dressed in black got out of his vehicle and gestured to a young student.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, along Highway 14 in front of the Cornerstone Christian Academy in Viroqua, Wis., a male dressed in all black got out of his vehicle near the school and motioned towards a young student. The student started walking towards the vehicle but was stopped and returned safely to the school.

During a school recess period, students saw a vehicle going north on US Highway 14. The vehicle stopped in front of the school, and backed the vehicle south about 350 feet, toward County Road Y, and stopped near the school.

It was reported that a male, dressed in all black colors including gloves and a ski mask, got out of the driver’s side door, opened the left rear door, stood by the rear bumper and waved or motioned in the direction of a 5-year-old student.

The student walked toward the vehicle until stopped and returned safely to the school.

As the school principal was approaching, the vehicle left going north on US Highway 14. The vehicle was described as dark blue, possibly a 2019-2022 Chevrolet Equinox, with chrome, “star-shaped,” wheels. The vehicle may have had dealer license plates or license plates from another state.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123.

The car may have looked similar to this one. (Stock image.) (Courtesy: Vernon County Sheriff's Office)

