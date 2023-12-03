33rd annual Bridge to Wonderland parade

The Bridge to Wonderland parade returned to Chippewa Falls for its 33rd year.
The Bridge to Wonderland parade returned to Chippewa Falls for its 33rd year.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bridge to Wonderland parade returned to Chippewa Falls for its 33rd year.

Hundreds of community members braved the cold to see the parade floats, along with real-life reindeers, and live Christmas scenes in downtown storefronts.

Some of WEAU’s own were also part of the festivities.

Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street director, said the parade is a long standing tradition in the community.

“We’ve never canceled this parade ever, and it’s been 20 below. You got to be tough to come in that weather, but today it’s a beautiful night,” Ouimette said.

Following the parade was the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Riverfront Park.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Criminal Investigation, along with several other agencies, are investigating...
DCI investigating officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
Mark Mc Kibbin (left) Melinda Stalsbergof (right)
Search of home in Vernon County leads to drug arrests
Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.
Structure fire in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Light snow and minor accumulations possible... - 13 First Alert Forecast @ 6 (12/2/23)
Light snow and minor accumulations possible... - 13 First Alert Forecast @ 6 (12/2/23)
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Train Exhibit
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Train Exhibit
Altoona Hosts Annual Breakfast With Santa
Altoona Hosts Annual Breakfast With Santa
Hundreds Participate in Santa Cycle Rampage
Hundreds Participate in Santa Cycle Rampage