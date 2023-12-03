33rd annual Bridge to Wonderland parade

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bridge to Wonderland parade returned to Chippewa Falls for its 33rd year.

Hundreds of community members braved the cold to see the parade floats, along with real-life reindeers, and live Christmas scenes in downtown storefronts.

Some of WEAU’s own were also part of the festivities.

Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street director, said the parade is a long standing tradition in the community.

“We’ve never canceled this parade ever, and it’s been 20 below. You got to be tough to come in that weather, but today it’s a beautiful night,” Ouimette said.

Following the parade was the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Riverfront Park.

