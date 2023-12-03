Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office hosts Kids ‘n Cops event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Weekend shoppers got a surprise when the Eau Claire Target was overtaken by cops for a special event.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office hosted their Kids ‘n Cops event.

Sheriff Dave Riewestahl said the event is about connecting with kids in the community.

“Since 1991, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has sponsored the Kids and Cops program, which brings disadvantaged youth aged 4 to 11, shopping with law enforcement.”

“It works out around the holiday time, we see a lot of kids in need. And it’s also a great time for us to partner up with them to get the basic necessities snow pants, snow boots, gloves and mittens.”

The process of planning the kids ‘n Cops event goes back a few months.

“From around October through the middle of November, the kids are referred by professional staff. So social workers, school liaisons, counselors. Our staff then reviews all the applications and signs up kids with the right date and time. And then the kids come to Target to shop for a little while and then have pizza and hot chocolate.”

Riewestahl said the kids love the event and leave Target with a giant smile on their face.

“From personal experience, this has had a positive impact on the kids that we shop with today. A number of our staff have had interaction with these kids before in a negative environment, and this is a positive environment and a positive outcome for that law enforcement officer and that child”

Kids ‘n Cops is funded entirely through donations from the community.

Those who would like to donate can do so online, through this link.

You can also mail a check to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. Or come in person to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

