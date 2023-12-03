SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The fall sports season has officially concluded in Western Wisconsin.

UW-La Crosse football’s season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the NCAA D-III Football Tournament with a 55-42 loss to North Central (IL).

In WIAC men’s hockey action, UW-Eau Claire held off UW-Stout in an overtime thriller. The Blugolds men’s basketball squared off with Northland College.

In prep sports action, Chippewa Falls boys basketball took on Medford, Eau Claire North hosted Wausau West, and Fall Creek battled Augusta.

In girls basketball, McDonell topped Colfax, Stanley-Boyd fell to Boyceville, Bloomer took on Spring Valley, Fall Creek squared off with Mondovi, Thorp battled Plum City/Elmwood, Osseo-Fairchild defeated Glenwood City, and Elk Mound took down Cadott.

The ECA Stars earned their second straight home win over Northland Pines.

Chippewa Falls hosted the Cardinal Invite in prep boys swimming.

