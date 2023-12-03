Times for regional NCAA Volleyball Championship announced

Wisconsin swept the Tigers 3-0 with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 win in the Field House in front of a...
Wisconsin swept the Tigers 3-0 with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 win in the Field House in front of a sold-out crowd.(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Regional of the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Championship is coming up this week. Times have been announced for when to head to the UW Field House.

For the first leg of the semifinals, #3 Wisconsin takes on #14 Penn St. Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN2 for those who can’t make it.

For the second game, #6 Oregon plays #12 Purdue, which is set for 8:30 p.m. Thursday Dec. 7, or 30 minutes after the Badger game. This game will be on ESPNU.

Tickets for the games go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. online. Prices for a ticket to all three games are $30 for general admission, $36 for reserved seats, and $8 for college students. Tickets for individual games go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
The Department of Criminal Investigation, along with several other agencies, are investigating...
DCI investigating officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating

Latest News

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl
Kyler Grundy scored the OT winner to lead UW-Eau Claire over UW-Stout 4-3
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 2nd
UWL v. North Central & more - SportScene 13 - Saturday (12/2/23)
UWL v. North Central & more - SportScene 13 - Saturday (12/2/23)
UW-Eau Claire men's hockey shutout UW-Superior
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 1st (Part 2)