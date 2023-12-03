Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Philip Choroser
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin football’s bowl fate has been announced. The Badgers will take on #13 Louisiana State at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Wisconsin, owners of the third longest consecutive bowl streak, will be playing in a bowl game for the 22nd consecutive season. The game will be held at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on New Year’s Day. Kickoff for the game is slated for 11:00 AM C.T.

The Badgers are 7-5 on the season following back-to-back wins over Nebraska and Minnesota to close the regular season. Wisconsin has not played an SEC team since they defeated LSU in 2016. They have not played an SEC team in a bowl game since playing Auburn in 2013.

