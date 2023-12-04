1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Sawyer County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOWN OF WINTER, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Sawyer County.

According to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Dec. 02, 2023, at 9:14 a.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway B east of the intersection of County Highway W in the Town of Winter.

The release says the vehicle was found in a wooded area off the roadway. Deputies determined the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on County Highway B when the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled over in the ditch line, hitting a tree.

The driver was identified as 77-year-old James Kosinski of Hayward, Wis. Kosinski died a result of the crash, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

