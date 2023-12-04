2 dogs killed in house fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized, officials say

Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Ohio early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized and later released.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Middletown shortly before 4 a.m. for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

Officials said it was determined later that no one was in the home at the time of the fire due to ongoing renovation.

During a search inside the building, one firefighter fell through the second floor and landed on another firefighter working on the first floor, a Middletown Fire Department official said.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and have been released.

Firefighters said the two dogs that died were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, officials said.

The house was deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
The Department of Criminal Investigation, along with several other agencies, are investigating...
DCI investigating officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating

Latest News

Milder than average weather continues... - 13 First Alert Web Wx (12/3/23)
Milder than average weather continues... - 13 First Alert Web Wx (12/3/23)
From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
It’s Kennedy Center Honors time for a crop including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick
Alaska Airlines said it will be acquiring Hawaiian Airlines.
Alaskan Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion, including debt
The annual event was held at Target where over 100 kids participated
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office hosts Kids ‘n Cops event