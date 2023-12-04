4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old is identified as one of two people killed in an Eau Claire County single-vehicle crash.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash on Dec. 1, 2023, at 11:24 a.m. near E14510 County Road D, Fall Creek. Two people were found dead inside the vehicle.

According to updated information in a press release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle is identified as 33-year-old old Michael Rusch, of Augusta. The passenger of the vehicle is identified as a 4-year-old. The investigation revealed that Rusch had been traveling on County Road D near S 140th Avenue at high speed in a car with the 4-year-old in a child safety seat in the passenger seat.

The press release says Rusch lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle rolled and hit trees. Both Rusch and the 4-year-old died as a result of the crash. After the crash, the Sheriff’s Office received information from a witness that this vehicle had passed them minutes earlier on Highway 12 at what the witness described as around 100 miles-per-hour.

The crash is under investigation.

