Altoona host annual holiday glow tree lighting

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - River Prairie Park was lit up with cheer and Christmas lights.

Since 2017, the city of Altoona has held its holiday glow tree lighting. Families got to enjoy not only the tree, but horse drawn carriage rides, carolers, and Santa and his reindeer.

Debra Goldbach, recreation manager for the city of Altoona, said the holidays can be stressful, but the tree lightning gives community members a chance to get into the Christmas spirit.

“My absolute favorite part is seeing all the kids here and they’re super excited and want to see the Christmas tree and to see Santa. Santa is the big hit. Now the reindeer we’ve added, the last probably four years, they’re a pretty big hit here, too, along with the wagon rides,” Goldbach said.

Around 100 families came out for the event. The tree will stay lit until after the New Year.

