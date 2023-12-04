Barron County man in custody, accused of 10th OWI offense

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron County man is in custody on the suspicion of a 10th OWI offense.

According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at 3:18 a.m., authorities received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a driveway south of Dallas.

The release says a deputy arrived on scene and found a vehicle in the driving lane of Highway A with a man passed out behind the wheel. Standard Field Sobriety tests were given and as a result of test, the driver was placed under arrest.

The driver, 44-year-old Levi Lauritsen, of Wheeler, is being held in the Barron County Jail on the suspicion of OWI - 10th offense, operating while revoked and a probation hold, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.