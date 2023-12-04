Barron County man in custody in connection to domestic abuse incident

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron County man is in custody in connection to a domestic abuse incident.

According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 5:45 p.m., authorities received a report of a domestic abuse incident occurring at a home north of Chetek. Authorities responded to the scene and met with the female victim. It was determined that the male suspect was in the home and needed to be taken into custody. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect in the house, but he refused to come out. Commands again were given for the suspect to exit the home or K-9 Jasper would be sent in. The suspect gave no response. Entry was made by K-9 Jasper and the deputies. The suspect was found hiding in the bedroom and apprehended by K-9 Jasper. The suspect punched and choked K-9 Jasper. A taser, shield and physical compliance were used by deputies to get the suspect into custody.

The release says the suspect, 60-year-old Donald Springer of Chetek, was charged in Barron County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 1st, with domestic abuse-battery, false imprisonment, and criminal damage to property domestic abuse, resisting arrest and cause injury to police animal.

According to the release, Springer was released on Friday, Dec. 1st on a $1,000 cash bond with a condition to not have contact with the victim or the home. On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at 5:40 p.m., authorities learned from the victim that Springer had barricaded himself inside the home he was not supposed to have contact with. Attempts were made instructing Springer to exit the home with no response. A search warrant was obtained for the home to enter and find Springer.

Springer was taken into custody.

Springer is being held in the Barron County Jail on the suspicion of violating the domestic abuse no contact injunction, the release says.

