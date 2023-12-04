EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brad Waznak for the Sunshine Award. Although a very busy man, Brad is always generous with his time and willing to help those in need. As a former neighbor, he would mow my lawn and rake my leaves when I was unable to do so. He would do this for other neighbors as well, without being asked. When he heard my dog recently passed, he drove a half an hour out of his way to visit me. He is just an all-around great guy.

Daniel Ducklow

