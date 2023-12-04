The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s that time of year when people can deck their halls and the outside of their homes for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights.

The Parade of Lights is a community contest where people can enter their homes or businesses to be judged based on the holiday display they put up for the chance to win a category title and prizes. This year, judging will begin on Friday, Dec. 15, and residential displays will be judged in five categories including best use of lights, most entertaining display, most creative display, judges choice, and people’s choice.

Event organizer, Mitch Mitchell, said there are a couple of things participants should keep in mind when judging begins.

“During the judging timeline, everyone needs to make sure their displays, (and) their decorations are on and active whether it’s lights or music,” Mitchell said. “Everything has to be viewed from the road. Judges will not walk around your property to see your display.”

The registration deadline to participate in the contest is Sunday, Dec. 10. People can register by going on the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights Facebook page. Mitchell said the entry fee is $20 for residential homes and $30 for businesses. For people looking to check out the displays, click here for an interactive map with holiday displays in the Chippewa Valley.

