The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights returns

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s that time of year when people can deck their halls and the outside of their homes for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights.

The Parade of Lights is a community contest where people can enter their homes or businesses to be judged based on the holiday display they put up for the chance to win a category title and prizes. This year, judging will begin on Friday, Dec. 15, and residential displays will be judged in five categories including best use of lights, most entertaining display, most creative display, judges choice, and people’s choice.

Event organizer, Mitch Mitchell, said there are a couple of things participants should keep in mind when judging begins.

“During the judging timeline, everyone needs to make sure their displays, (and) their decorations are on and active whether it’s lights or music,” Mitchell said. “Everything has to be viewed from the road. Judges will not walk around your property to see your display.”

The registration deadline to participate in the contest is Sunday, Dec. 10. People can register by going on the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights Facebook page.  Mitchell said the entry fee is $20 for residential homes and $30 for businesses. For people looking to check out the displays, click here for an interactive map with holiday displays in the Chippewa Valley.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
Sleep noise machine
Sound and noise machines used for sleep can cause hearing damage for children
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
The Bridge to Wonderland parade returned to Chippewa Falls for its 33rd year.
33rd annual Bridge to Wonderland parade

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights Returns 645AM
Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights Returns 615AM
Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights Returns 545AM
AG Chat with Kristin Smith