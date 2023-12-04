DR. THOMAS BRAMWELL AND STAFF

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like a Sunshine Award for Dr. Thomas Bramwell and his staff. I had a complete right hip replacement on September 19th at the Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bramwell and his staff were excellent. I followed all their exercises and did a lot of walking and just had my six-week check-up this week. I am doing fantastic. Thank you for all you do. You and your staff are excellent to work with.

Betty Fredrickson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
Sleep noise machine
Sound and noise machines used for sleep can cause hearing damage for children
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County

Latest News

The Master Singers to present the Fall concert of its 31st season
Interview: The Master Singers Christmas concert
BRAD WAZNAK
AMANDA BRANTNER
KIM BRAZEAU