DR. THOMAS BRAMWELL AND STAFF

I would like a Sunshine Award for Dr. Thomas Bramwell and his staff. I had a complete right hip replacement on September 19th at the Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bramwell and his staff were excellent. I followed all their exercises and did a lot of walking and just had my six-week check-up this week. I am doing fantastic. Thank you for all you do. You and your staff are excellent to work with.

Betty Fredrickson

